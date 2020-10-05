Live
30
Days until election day
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-hit Trump back in hospital after drive to greet supporters

US president was driven outside the Walter Reed hospital so he could wave to supporters gathered outside.

US President Trump, who has COVID-19, waves to supporters on a brief drive outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated [Alex Edelman/AFP]
US President Trump, who has COVID-19, waves to supporters on a brief drive outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated [Alex Edelman/AFP]
5 Oct 2020

US President Donald Trump, who is in hospital with COVID-19, was driven outside the facility on Sunday so he could wave to a group of supporters on the street in a move critics derided as a dangerous political stunt.

Video showed Trump, wearing a black mask, waving from the back seat of a black four-wheel drive with two men – also masked in the front seats.

“President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “Appropriate measures” had been taken, he added.

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed, a military hospital near Washington, DC on Friday shortly after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 74-year-old’s doctors said he has been given oxygen, as well as experimental treatments – which are usually used for people who have more severe cases of the disease, including the steroid dexamethasone.

Trump has posted videos and photos about his experience in hospital on Twitter since he was admitted.

“We’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street,” Trump said in his most recent video – posted shortly before the drive-past.

Dr James Phillips, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at George Washington University, was among those criticising the drive-by, which he called “political theater”.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential drive-by has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Phillips wrote on Twitter. “They might get sick. They may die.”

People with COVID-19 are generally required to quarantine for 14 days to avoid infecting others and the virus spreads more easily in indoor, confined environments.

“Beyond the ethical, clinical, epidemiological and health implications of this drive by, it shows a dire obsession with showing the public he’s still in control, creating a false sense of normalcy and trying to normalize a highly transmissible virus,” Dr Syra Madad, senior director of Special Pathogens at NYC Health + Hospitals, wrote on Twitter.

Trump supporters outside the Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19 [Cheriss May/Reuters]

Pandemic downplayed

In the video, Trump said he had “learned a lot about COVID” by battling the virus in hospital.

“This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘let’s read the books school,’ and I get it, and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing,” he added.

Trump has consistently downplayed the pandemic and, prior to his diagnosis, rarely wore a mask. The World Health Organization (WHO) and medical experts say face masks, hand-washing and physical distancing are key to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly 210,000 Americans have died from the disease, the highest death toll anywhere in the world.

Trump’s doctors said on Sunday that the president’s condition had “continued to improve”, and that he could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday.

Trump and his wife Melania were confirmed to have the disease after his close adviser Hope Hicks was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. A number of the president’s close allies have also tested positive including his campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

The US election takes place in less than a month.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata sprints to London Marathon win

Shura Kitata of Ethiopia celebrates after winning in the Elite Men’s race during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon [Getty Images]

Germany: Man attacked, seriously hurt outside Hamburg synagogue

German police arrested the attacker, and a police spokesman said he was accused of causing grievous bodily harm [Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

A woman casts a ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Arashan, Kyrgyzstan [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]

Police officer in Chile accused of throwing teen from bridge

A man confronts riot police during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago on Friday [Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump COVID-19 updates: Doctors say he could be discharged Monday

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says civilian killed in Ganja

People remove the debris from destroyed buildings in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan [AP Photo]