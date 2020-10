The Scottish-born actor was best known for starring in seven James Bond films including Dr No and Goldfinger.

Veteran Hollywood actor Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.

The BBC and the Sky News reported his death on Saturday.

The Scottish-born actor was best known for starring in seven James Bond films including Dr No and Goldfinger.

In 1987, Connery won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar playing a police officer in the Brian De Palma-directed film The Untouchables.

More to follow.