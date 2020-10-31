Live
News|US Elections 2020

Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections live news

With just three days left, Trump will hold four rallies in Pennsylvania, as Biden campaigns with Obama in Michigan.

Trump will hold four events in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a state whose 20 electoral votes could make the difference in the election [Gene J Puskar/The Associated Press]
By 
Joseph Stepansky
31 Oct 2020
  • Joe Biden will campaign with Barack Obama in Michigan, while Donald Trump is set to hold four rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
  • Mike Pence will head to North Carolina, while Kamala Harris will be in Florida, a state considered a bellwether in this election.
  • The American Medical Association decries Trump’s claims that doctors are inflating COVID-19 death numbers as “malicious, outrageous and completely misguided”.
  • With just three days until Election Day, more than 89.5 million people have already cast their vote in the 2020 elections, accounting for a whopping 65 percent of all votes counted in 2016.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the United States elections. This is Joseph Stepansky.

Trump’s biggest campaign promises: Did he deliver?

As Election Day approaches, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making their final pitches to American voters, touting what is to come and, especially, boasting about their accomplishments.

From a border wall with Mexico, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, cutting taxes, and creating jobs, we break down Trump’s five biggest promises from his 2016 campaign to measure the progress he has made as president.

Read more here.

Medical group rejects Trump claim doctors inflating COVID-19 death tally for money

The American Medical Association, the largest group of physicians and medical students in the US, has slammed Trump’s suggestion during a Friday night rally in Michigan that doctors are inflating the country’s coronavirus death count to get more money.

“Our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID. You know that, right? I mean our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is they say, ‘I’m sorry but everybody dies of COVID,'” Trump said, without citing any evidence.

The medical organisation rejected the president’s comments, calling them “malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided charge”.

“Rather than attacking us and lobbing baseless charges at physicians, our leaders should be following the science and urging adherence to the public health steps we know work – wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing physical distancing,” the AMA said in a statement on Friday.

For months, Trump has sought to downplay the risks of COVID-19, drawing criticism from public health experts, health workers, Democratic legislators and others [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
