Biden and Trump in battleground blitz: US elections live news

With just three days left, Trump will hold four rallies in Pennsylvania, as Biden campaigns with Obama in Michigan.
Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the United States elections. This is Joseph Stepansky.
As Election Day approaches, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making their final pitches to American voters, touting what is to come and, especially, boasting about their accomplishments.
From a border wall with Mexico, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, cutting taxes, and creating jobs, we break down Trump’s five biggest promises from his 2016 campaign to measure the progress he has made as president.
Read more here.
The American Medical Association, the largest group of physicians and medical students in the US, has slammed Trump’s suggestion during a Friday night rally in Michigan that doctors are inflating the country’s coronavirus death count to get more money.
“Our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID. You know that, right? I mean our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is they say, ‘I’m sorry but everybody dies of COVID,'” Trump said, without citing any evidence.
The medical organisation rejected the president’s comments, calling them “malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided charge”.
“Rather than attacking us and lobbing baseless charges at physicians, our leaders should be following the science and urging adherence to the public health steps we know work – wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing physical distancing,” the AMA said in a statement on Friday.