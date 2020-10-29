Live
News|Donald Trump

White House moves forward with sale of F-35s to UAE

White House notifies Congress of its intent to sell advanced fighter jets to the UAE, setting up a potential showdown.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]
29 Oct 2020

The White House has agreed to sell top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates following its recognition of Israel, potentially shifting the regional power balance, a US lawmaker has said.

President Donald Trump’s administration informally gave a required notification to Congress on the sale, which could “significantly change the military balance in the Gulf and affect Israel’s military edge,” Representative Eliot Engel, a Democrat who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Thursday.

The White House notified Congress that it intends to sell 50 F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin to the UAE, sources told Reuters news agency.

The United States and the UAE aim to have a letter of agreement for the F-35 jets in time for UAE National Day celebrated on December 2.

The US Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees, whose members have criticised the UAE’s role in civilian deaths in Yemen, have the right to review and block, weapons sales under an informal review process.

“The export of this aircraft requires very careful consideration and Congress must analyse all the ramifications. Rushing these sales is not in anyone’s interest,” Engel said.

Israel initially baulked at the prospective sale but last year dropped its opposition after what it described as US guarantees that Israeli military superiority would be preserved.

“We all face a common threat,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an apparent allusion to Iran, told reporters on Thursday when asked about the Reuters report.

“But with that said, it was important that the (Israeli) defence establishment received this clear American undertaking to preserve our qualitative military edge,” added Netanyahu, who earlier on Thursday hosted visiting Pentagon chief Mark Esper.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Digital ‘redlining’ suit accuses Redfin of racial discrimination

Several fair housing organisations accused Redfin of systematic racial discrimination in a lawsuit on Thursday, saying the online real estate broker offers fewer services to homebuyers and sellers in minority communities in a type of 'digital redlining' that has depressed home values and exacerbated historic injustice in the housing market [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]

US allows Jerusalem-born to put Israel as passport birthplace

Israeli supporters of US President Donald Trump wave flags [Abir Sultan/EPA]

Job cut nation: Exxon Mobil to lay off 1,900 US employees

Exxon Mobil said the layoffs announced on Thursday will include voluntary and involuntary cuts [File: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg]

Can rift between Western leaders and Islam be bridged?

Most Read

France church attack: What we know so far

Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

France to more than double number of soldiers deployed: Live

Forensics officers deploy stretchers at the site of a knife attack as French soldiers stand guard in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

French Muslims express ‘anger, sadness’ after Nice attack

Police officers stand guard by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice after Thursday's attack [Eric Gaillard/AFP]

Muslims have ‘right to punish’ French, says Malaysia’s Mahathir

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad says he believes in freedom of expression but it should not be used to insult others [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]