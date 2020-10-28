Trump, Harris campaigns duel in Arizona: US election live news

Polling averages show Joe Biden ahead in the state, which a Democratic presidential candidate has not won since 1996.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Wednesday will both campaign in Arizona, a state where Joe Biden maintains a small lead.

Biden, in Delaware, will address the coronavirus pandemic, a subject that has been central to his campaign and closing arguments amid a new spike in the US.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has described the chances of Republicans holding the chamber as a “50-50 proposition”.

More than 71 million US citizens have cast ballots in early voting with six days until the election, that is 51.6 percent of all ballots counted in 2016, the US Elections Project shows.

White House decries Philadelphia unrest as ‘riots’

The White House has said it is “ready to deploy any and all federal resources” after unrest in Philadelphia following the police killing of a Black man.

Tension has gripped the streets of Philadelphia since Monday’s deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace, 27, who was armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown, in a confrontation with law enforcement. On Monday and Tuesday, peaceful protests turned violent later into the night, with instances of looting and police confrontations.

Trump seized on the unrest during a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, continuing to push a “law and order” message that he has made central to his campaign. Trump told supporters that Biden and Democrats “incite violence and hatred against our police officers.”

The White House statement also referenced “Liberal Democrats’ war against the police” and added the Trump administration “stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.”

Trump and Harris head to Arizona

Trump will hold two campaign rallies in the battleground state of Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Biden, whose vice presidential candidate, Harris, will also visit the state on Wednesday.

Biden, who has repeatedly criticised Trump for failing to contain the coronavirus pandemic, will receive a briefing from public health experts and deliver a speech near his home in Delaware on his plans to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans with pre-existing health conditions, his campaign said.

Arizona has emerged as a top battleground in the White House race after Trump won it by 3.5 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken from October 14-21 found Biden with a 3-point edge on Trump, within the survey’s credibility interval.

A Biden win in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, would be the first for a Democratic presidential candidate in the state since Bill Clinton carried it in 1996. Arizona is also the site of a key Senate race between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Republican Martha McSally.

After staying overnight in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump will hold airport rallies in Bullhead City, Arizona, in the state’s northwestern corner near Nevada, and in Goodyear, outside Phoenix, the state’s biggest city. Harris, meanwhile, will campaign in Tucson and Phoenix.

Early vote turnout boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Less than a week before election day, Biden appears close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas.

Public opinion polls show Biden and Republican President Donald Trump effectively tied in the Lone Star State. They also suggest the former vice president is leading among those helping to set its staggering early vote totals.

As of Tuesday, nearly 8 million Texans had cast ballots, approaching 90 percent of the entire 2016 vote – a higher percentage than any state in the country, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Trump appears to have the edge with voters planning to cast ballots on November 3, according to polls, which also show him improving his standing among Hispanics in Texas, a huge constituency, mirroring modest gains he has made with that demographic nationally since 2016.

Texans do not register by party, which makes it difficult to say with certainty who is leading in early voting, but a Biden win in Texas, which has not voted for a Democratic nominee for president since 1976, would end any chance of Trump’s re-election.

People wait in line to cast their ballots in Houston, Texas [File: Go Nakamura/Reuters]