Live
News|Space

NASA probe leaking asteroid samples due to jammed door

Images beamed back to ground control revealed it caught more material than scientists anticipated and was spewing excess of flaky asteroid rocks into space.

The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched in 2016 [EPA/NASA]
The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched in 2016 [EPA/NASA]
24 Oct 2020

A US probe that collected a sample from an asteroid earlier this week retrieved so much material that a rock is wedged in the container door, allowing rocks to spill back out into space.

On Tuesday, the robotic arm of the probe, OSIRIS-REx, kicked up a debris cloud of rocks on Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid some 320 million kilometres (200 million miles) from Earth and trapped the material in a collection device for the return to Earth.

But images of the spacecraft’s collection head beamed back to ground control revealed it had caught more material than scientists anticipated and was spewing an excess of flaky asteroid rocks into space.

The leakage had the OSIRIS-REx mission team scrambling to stow the collection device to prevent additional spillage.

“Time is of the essence,” Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science, told reporters on Friday.

Zurbuchen said mission teams will skip their chance to measure how much material they collected as originally planned and proceed to the stow phase, a fragile process of tucking the sample collection container in a safe position within the spacecraft without jostling out more valuable material.

NASA will not know how much material it collected until the sample capsule returns in 2023.

The troubleshooting also led mission leaders to forgo any more chances of redoing a collection attempt and instead commit to begin next March the spacecraft’s return to Earth.

“Quite honestly, we could not have performed a better collection experiment,” OSIRIS-REx’s principal investigator Dante Lauretta said.

But with the door lodged open by a rock and the “concerning” images of sample spillage, “we’re almost the victim of our own success here”, he added.

The roughly $800m, minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, launched in 2016 to grab and return the first US sample of pristine asteroid materials.

Asteroids are among the leftover debris from the solar system’s formation some 4.5 billion years ago.

A sample could hold clues to the origins of life on Earth, scientists say.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh after Washington talks

The collapse of two Russia-brokered truces had already dimmed the prospect of a quick end to fighting [File: AP]

Nine civilians killed in bomb attack on bus in Afghanistan

Rights group Amnesty International said at least 50 people had been killed in attacks just in the preceding week [File: AFP]

‘Libya deserves better’: Hope, doubts follow ceasefire deal

Cars drive near shell-pocked buildings in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi after a ceasefire agreement was signed [Abdullah Doma/AFP]

Kapil Dev: Indian cricket legend recovering after heart surgery

Dev, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a hospital in the capital after complaining of chest pain on Friday [File: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]
Most Read

US scientists find country’s first ‘murder hornet’ nest

An Asian giant hornet was first spotted in the United States in December 2019 [Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout via Reuters]

Malaysia rulers to meet amid talk of emergency declaration

Malaysia has already imposed partial lockdowns in some areas over COVID-19 and there is now talk a state of emergency will be imposed [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Nigeria says 51 civilians, 18 security forces killed in unrest

Protesters are calling for police reforms and an end to corruption [Sunday Alamba/AP]

Erdogan defends testing Russian S-400, shrugs off US criticism

Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow [File: RIA Novosti via Reuters]