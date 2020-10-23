Live
News

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack

Israeli army says it struck Hamas military targets in the besieged strip after two rockets were fired into Israel.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007 [File: Reuters]
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007 [File: Reuters]
23 Oct 2020

The Israeli military says it launched overnight air attack in the besieged Gaza Strip after Palestinian fighters fired rockets, with no reports of casualties or significant damage on either side.

The military said Palestinian fighters fired two rockets into Israel late on Thursday. One was intercepted by the Israeli missile defence system, while the other fell in an open area.

“In response to the 2 rockets that were fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, our Air Force just struck Hamas military targets in Gaza,” the Israeli army said on Twitter.

“Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians,” it added.

Sirens were sounded in a region south of Israel that borders the Gaza Strip to warn residents of the incoming fire.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket attack.

The last reported rocket attack from Gaza was on Tuesday night.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian groups in 2007.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, including those claimed by other fighter groups based in the region.

New tunnel discovered

Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on Gaza Strip – a coastal territory which is home to two million Palestinians – since Hamas seized power.

The latest incident came after the Israeli army announced it had found a new tunnel that crosses “dozens of metres into Israel” from the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian coastal enclave.

The next day, the army said the tunnel belonged to Hamas.

Authorities have discovered some 20 tunnels originating from Gaza since 2014, army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said this week.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Voting under way in Seychelles parliamentary, presidential polls

The same party has been in power in Seychelles since 1977 [Rassin Vannier/AFP]

Palestinian’s hunger strike entering ‘critical phase’: Red Cross

Maher al-Akhras's lawyers have appealed on multiple occasions to Israel's Supreme Court for his release [File: Mohammed Abed/AFP]

‘True progressive Bangladesh’: Cricketer hits critics for a six

The International Cricket Council retweeted the pictures to hundreds of thousands of followers [AFP/Courtesy of Sanjida Islam]

At last, a somewhat civil debate between Trump and Biden

Donald Trump reined in the theatrics in the final presidential debate against Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee [Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Most Read

Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’; social media weighs in

Trump speaks during the final 2020 US presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Trump-Biden differences laid bare in final US presidential debate

Joe Biden answers a question as Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Nigeria president warns protesters; fails to address shooting

Protesters chant and sing solidarity songs as they barricade the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to protest against police brutality [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Xi says China not afraid of war in speech to mark Korean War

Soldiers stand in formation in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of China entering the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]