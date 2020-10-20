Live
News|Racism

Human remains found in Tulsa could be victims of racist massacre

At least one set of human remains, possibly two, found as search for victims of the 1921 racial massacre continues.

The graves of Reuben Everett, left, and Eddie Lockard, right, believed to be victims of the massacre, are seen at Oaklawn cemetery [Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo]
The graves of Reuben Everett, left, and Eddie Lockard, right, believed to be victims of the massacre, are seen at Oaklawn cemetery [Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo]
20 Oct 2020

One set of human remains, and perhaps a second, have been found in a Tulsa cemetery where investigators are searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said on Tuesday.

“We do have one confirmed individual and the possibility of a second” body found, Stackelbeck said. “We are still in the process of analysing those remains to the best of our ability … We don’t have a whole lot of details,” Stackelbeck said.

The confirmed human remains were found little more than 90 centimetres (three feet) underground in an area known as the “Original 18”, where funeral home records show massacre victims are buried.

It is not yet known if the remains, which were found in a wooden coffin, are of a victim of the massacre, Stackelbeck said.

“We are still analysing what has come out of the ground at this point in time and so no, unfortunately, we have not been able to assess the trauma at this point in time, or potential trauma,” that would indicate the person was among the massacre victims.

A group of National Guard Troops, carrying rifles with bayonets attached, escort unarmed African American men to the detention centre at Convention Hall, after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 1921 [Oklahoma Historical Society via Getty Images]

After an examination of the remains, they will be returned to the coffin and reburied, Stackelbeck said.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum, who first proposed looking for victims of the violence in 2018 and later budgeted $100,000 to fund it after previous searches failed to find victims, has said efforts will be made to find any descendants of the victims who are identified.

Oaklawn Cemetery in north Tulsa, where a search for remains of victims ended without success in July and where the excavation resumed on Monday, is near the Greenwood District where the massacre took place.

The violence took place on May 31 and June 1 in 1921, when a white mob attacked Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, killing an estimated 300, mostly Black, people and wounding 800 more while robbing and burning businesses, homes and churches.

The massacre – which happened two years after what is known as the “Red Summer”, when hundreds of African Americans died at the hands of white mobs in violence around the US – has been depicted in recent HBO shows, Watchmen, and, Lovecraft County.

Source : AP
More from News

Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

A man pauses at the memorial of Breonna Taylor [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Colombia sees surge in femicides amid uptick in violence

Women protest against violence against women with a sign reading 'Sexual violence as a war weapon still exists in Colombia' in Medellin, Colombia, on June 19, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic [Photo by Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP]

Are you still watching? Netflix misses subscriber target by 1.2m

Netflix said its latest results reflected the fact that it saw such a big surge in customers earlier in the year amid coronavirus lockdowns worldwide [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

San Francisco ‘CAREN Act’ lets people sue over racist 911 calls

James Juanillo, a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement, poses outside of his home in San Francisco [File: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo]
Most Read

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every day for nearly two weeks across Nigeria to demand an end to police violence [File: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]

Trump campaign cries foul on final debate topics

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are to meet for their final debate in the United States presidential election on October 22 [AP Photo]

An American lynching: ‘I could hear their screams’

The annual re-enactment of the country's last documented mass lynching; people recreate the contentious primary democratic elections in Georgia, along with the lynching [Jaclynn Ashly/Al Jazeera]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh shelling; rivals ‘head to US’ for talks

Azerbaijani soldiers fire an artillery piece during fighting on October 20, 2020 [Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence/AP]