US: Houston police officer fatally shot during service call

Sergeant Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the Houston police force, died from wounds suffered during the shooting.

Houston authorities confirmed on Tuesday that one police officer was killed and another wounded while on duty during an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting took place during what seems to have been a domestic disturbance involving the “estranged” partner of the suspect, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference.

Acevedo described a scene wherein the estranged partner and son of the suspect went to the home to collect belongings.

Once the suspect’s son approached the home, he noticed his father was armed and warned police, who were already on the scene, providing a service call.

The suspect began firing at police, fatally wounding Sergeant Harold Lloyd Preston, a 41-year veteran of the police force in his 60s, and Officer Courtney Waller.

The officers were taken to the hospital for further treatment, along with the teenage son who was shot in the arm.

Acevedo said the suspect was “taken into custody without further incident” after police responded to a call for help issued at 9:25am (14:25 GMT).

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was also at the press conference, thanked Preston: “We want to celebrate his life, his service and dedication to this city. Some 41 years that he’s been a police officer with the city of Houston.”

Sergeant Harold Lloyd Preston

Houston Police Department Sworn Date: August 25th, 1979

End of Watch: October 20th, 2020 HPD Academy Class: 86

Years of Service: 41 Rest in Peace, brother. You will always be remembered and your sacrifice will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/kYNMmBioIN — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) October 20, 2020

Acevedo said at the press conference that Preston was able to see his mother before he died.

“I’m not calling him a hero because of the way he died today, but he is a hero. Because as good as he was as a cop, he was a better human being”, Acevedo concluded.