Live
News

Turkey orders 17 jailed pending trial for 2014 Kobane protests

The Ankara court released three other detainees subject to judicial supervision in same case.

Turkish authorities said the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) incited the protests and that the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) supported them [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Turkish authorities said the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) incited the protests and that the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) supported them [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
2 Oct 2020

A Turkish court ordered the pretrial detention of 17 people, including senior pro-Kurdish opposition members, for their role in violent protests against the army’s inaction during an ISIL (ISIS) attack on the Syrian Kurdish town Kobane.

The protesters in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast accused Turkey’s army of standing by as members of the ISIL armed group besieged Kobane in plain view just across the Syrian border in October 2014. The protests led to the deaths of 37 people.

As well as ordering the formal arrest of 17 people on Friday, the Ankara court released three other detainees subject to judicial supervision, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported. A party source said the same. They were among 82 people ordered detained a week ago.

Turkish authorities said the armed group, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, incited the protests and that the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) supported them. The HDP, the third-largest party, denies links to terrorism.

Also on Friday, the Interior Ministry said the mayor of northeastern province Kars, Ayhan Bilgen, who was among those remanded in custody, had been removed from his position and replaced by the provincial governor.

Authorities have now removed all of HDP’s provincial mayors who were elected in March last year. The party currently holds six town and district municipalities, compared with the 65 it won in total last year.

Bilgen had said two days ago that he would resign from his position, in an apparent effort to prevent Ankara from appointing an official in his place.

Two HDP legislators have been ejected from parliament since elections in 2018 after being convicted on terrorism charges. Eleven others were ejected in the previous term.

Former HDP leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag have been in jail since 2016 on charges related to the Kobane protests.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK took up arms against the state in 1984.

Source : Reuters
More from News

ByteDance’s US TikTok deal likely to drag past November election

TikTok has become a flash point in rising US-China tensions in recent months as US politicians raised concerns that parent company ByteDance could be compelled to hand over American users’ data to Beijing or use the app to influence the 165 million Americans, and more than 2 billion users globally, who have downloaded it. [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]

American Voter: Torri Loffreda-Weston

Torri Loffreda-Weston's top election issue is immigration reform [Al Jazeera]

Guatemala promises to break up migrant caravan heading to US

Honduran migrants trying to reach the US walk along a road as they move towards the Mexico border, in Izabal, Guatemala [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]
Most Read

India Dalit rape victim family ‘locked up as police burned body’

A man holds a placard during a protest over the death of a Hathras rape victim in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

What happens if COVID-19 incapacitates Trump: possible scenarios

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, September 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minnesota. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Trump ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis: Live news

Trump is currently in quarantine at the White House [File: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP]