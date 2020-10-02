Live
News|European Union

EU takes east Libya’s powerbroker Saleh off sanctions blacklist

Aguila Saleh no longer faces travel bans and asset freezes, as EU seeks to play key role in any Libya settlement.

Aguila Saleh, leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya, is seen as having gained clout as a negotiating force [File: Costas Baltas/Reuters]
Aguila Saleh, leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya, is seen as having gained clout as a negotiating force [File: Costas Baltas/Reuters]
2 Oct 2020

The European Union has removed an east Libyan powerbroker from its sanctions blacklist to encourage peace efforts and ensure the EU plays a central role in any negotiated settlement in Libya.

Aguila Saleh, leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya, no longer faces EU travel bans and asset freezes imposed four years ago, the EU said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report on September 9 that the so-called delisting was planned.

“The de-listing of speaker Saleh was agreed in light of his recent constructive engagement in support of a negotiated political solution to the Libyan crisis,” an EU statement said.

After months of inaction, European powers see a chance to reassert their role in Libya – which has been in turmoil since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi – after a ceasefire in August and to counter growing Turkish and Russian military involvement.

The United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in June turned back a 14-month assault on the capital Tripoli by the eastern-based self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) led by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The two are now dug in along a front line near the strategic city of Sirte.

Saleh is seen as having gained clout as a negotiating force relative to Haftar.

The EU now sees Saleh as a pivotal figure in a push to bring the two sides of the Libyan conflict together.

Source : Reuters
More from News

From escapism to aggression, Paris Fashion Week styles COVID-era

A creation for the Polish fashion house La Metamorphose is seen before a digital presentation as part of the spring/summer 2021 collections fashion week in Paris, France [File: Charles Platiau/Reuters]

US sanctions eight Belarus officials

An opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Belarus and to protest against the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, September 27 [File: Tut.By via Reuters]

Israeli tourism minister resigns in protest against Netanyahu

Netanyahu has been the target of weekly demonstrations for months over corruption allegations and his response to the pandemic [File: Yoav Dudkevitch/AFP]

US Senate will move forward with Barrett confirmation: McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has scheduled the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to begin on October 12 [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Most Read

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Trump denounces ‘all white supremacists’ including Proud Boys

The president has a long history of making comments that his critics view as racist or as supportive of racist groups [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

India Dalit rape victim family ‘locked up as police burned body’

A man holds a placard during a protest over the death of a Hathras rape victim in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]