Live
News|Weather

Landslide hits Vietnam army barracks, 22 soldiers missing

Landslide in Quang Tri province comes days after another mudslide killed 13, mostly soldiers, in neighbouring region.

Flooded villages are seen in Quang Tri province, Vietnam on October 13, 2020 [Ho Cau/VNA via Reuters]
Flooded villages are seen in Quang Tri province, Vietnam on October 13, 2020 [Ho Cau/VNA via Reuters]
18 Oct 2020

A landslide early on Sunday left at least 22 soldiers missing in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri, the government said, as the Southeast Asian country battles the worst flooding in years.

Intense rains since early October have caused floods and mudslides that have killed at least 64 people in central Vietnam, with more heavy rainfall expected over the next few days.

The landslide hit the barracks of a unit of Vietnam’s 4th Military Region, the government said in a statement on its website, days after another landslide killed 13 people, mostly soldiers, in the neighbouring province of Thua Thien Hue.

“We had another sleepless night,” a visibly emotional Phan Van Giang, Vietnam’s deputy defence minister, told reporters on Sunday.

State media reports said on Sunday water in rivers in Quang Tri province had risen to the highest levels in more than 20 years.

In Thua Thien Hue province, rescuers continued to battle driving rain as they searched for at least 15 construction workers missing and feared dead after a landslide at the start of the week in a mountainous area.

Heavy rain of up to 600 millimetres (24 inches) will continue in parts of central Vietnam until Wednesday, Vietnam’s weather agency said on Sunday.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Israel says formal diplomatic ties with Bahrain to begin Sunday

From left: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after signing the Abraham Accords [File: Tom Brenner/ Reuters]

Arms embargo on Iran expires despite US opposition

The end of the embargo means Iran will legally be able to buy and sell conventional arms, including missiles, helicopters and tanks [File: West Asia News Agency/Reuters]

Indigenous leader demands protection after lobster pound blaze

Canada's federal police force, the RCMP, said it is investigating the fire at the fish plant as 'suspicious' [John Morris/Reuters]

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating new ceasefire

Residents wait at a blast site hit by a missile in Ganja [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Most Read

The identity of Trump’s creditors is not a mystery

During an NBC town hall on Thursday, the event moderator asked Donald Trump 'who do you owe $421m to', citing a New York Times story on Trump's tax returns [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Trump hits back at Republican senator after criticism

US Senator Ben Sasse said Donald Trump treats the presidency like a 'business opportunity', among other criticism [Kevin Dietsch/AP]

Turkey raises Black Sea gas field estimate after new discovery

The find by the drilling vessel Fatih is Turkey's biggest natural gas discovery [Presidential Press Office/Handout/Reuters]

Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election by landslide

If Labour wins more than half the seats, Ardern could form the first single-party government under the current system [Reuters]