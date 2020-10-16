Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

World caught in ‘syndemic’ of chronic diseases and COVID: Report

A global study finds that the rise in chronic conditions has exacerbated the coronavirus death toll.

The Global Burden of Disease study is the most comprehensive of its kind [File: David W Cerny/Reuters]
The Global Burden of Disease study is the most comprehensive of its kind [File: David W Cerny/Reuters]
16 Oct 2020

The world is caught in a perfect storm of rising rates of chronic disease, persistent infectious diseases, and public health failures that have fuelled deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a major global study of human health.

The emergence and overlap of the coronavirus pandemic with a continued global rise in chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes – with added environmental risks such as air pollution – have exacerbated the coronavirus death toll, it said.

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study is the most comprehensive of its kind.

Published in The Lancet medical journal, it analysed 286 causes of death, 369 diseases and injuries and 87 risk factors in 204 countries and territories to offer a view on the underlying health of the global population and the impact of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is an acute-on-chronic health emergency,” said Richard Horton, The Lancet’s editor-in-chief.

He described the coronavirus pandemic combined with high global rates of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases as a “syndemic”.

“The ‘syndemic’ nature of the threat we face demands that we not only treat each affliction, but also urgently address the underlying social inequalities that shape them,” Horton said.

The study found that the leading causes of ill health in people aged 50 and older worldwide were ischemic heart disease, strokes, and diabetes.

In younger people – aged 10 to 49 – road injuries, HIV/AIDS, lower back pain and depressive disorders were dominant.

The study found that the rise in chronic diseases, combined with a failure of public health to tackle preventable risk factors, had left populations vulnerable to health emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Horton said chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, obesity and high cholesterol suffered by millions around the world had played a critical role in driving the more than one million deaths caused by COVID-19 to date.

Such conditions – driven by unhealthy diets and inadequate levels of exercise – “will continue to shape health in every country after the pandemic subsides”, he said.

Source : Reuters
More from News

21 million Americans have voted early: US election live updates

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Durham, North Carolina, October 15, 2020 [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]

Israel stops issuing visas to UN human rights agency

Nine of 12 foreign staff from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had to leave Israel and the Palestinian territories for fear of being undocumented [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]

US small businesses hustle amid Amazon’s ‘Christmas creep’

After Amazon.com Inc raked in record profits with its October Amazon Prime Day event, some small businesses are worried that customers have already shelled out their holiday dollars even as they struggle to keep their doors open [Courtesy: Powell's Books]

American Voter: Jolene Jones

Jolene Jones's top election issue is sovereignty. [Courtesy of Jolene Jones]
Most Read

Saudi foreign minister hints at resolving Qatar blockade

Prince Faisal bin Farhan's remarks came during a virtual discussion hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Sirens, shelling and shelters in Stepanakert

At least 31 Armenians have died in less than a month of fighting, along with dozens of Azerbaijanis and hundreds of soldiers [David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo/Handout via Reuters]

Sold, whipped and raped: A Yazidi woman remembers ISIL captivity

Layla hopes that by sharing her story, she can help other women in a similar position [Salah Hassan Baban/Al Jazeera]

Trump, Biden go at it – from a distance – in US town hall events

Donald Trump and Joe Biden held dueling televised town hall meetings [Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP]