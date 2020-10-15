Live
19
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Top US journalist suspended after he admits to lie about hack

Steve Scully says he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked when confronted with an exchange with a former Trump aide.

In this file photo from 2007, White House Correspondents' Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House [File: Ron Edmonds/AP Photo]
In this file photo from 2007, White House Correspondents' Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House [File: Ron Edmonds/AP Photo]
15 Oct 2020

C-SPAN has suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

The news came on Thursday, the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which was cancelled after Trump would not agree to a virtual format because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

A week ago, after Trump had criticised him as a “never Trumper,” Scully tweeted “@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump.” Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him.

Scully said that when he saw his tweet had created a controversy, “I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

He had been frustrated by Trump’s comments and several weeks of criticism on social media and conservative news outlets about his role as moderator, including attacks directed at his family, he said.

“These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible for,” Scully said. “I apologise.”

He said he let down his colleagues at C-SPAN, fellow news professionals and the debate commission. “I ask for their forgiveness as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself,” he said.

C-SPAN said Scully confessed to lying about the hack on Wednesday.

“He understands that he made a serious mistake,” the network said. “We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions.”

Trump seized on the news, tweeting “I was right again! I was right again!

Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged!”

The debate commission did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Scully has led the network’s presidential election coverage since 1992, but the suspension means he will not be part of C-SPAN’s election night programming. Scully has been the moderator of Washington Journal, the weekly call-in programme, and regularly hosted other C-SPAN programmes.

The network said Scully has consistently demonstrated fairness and professionalism, and built a reservoir of goodwill.

“After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN,” the network said.

Source : AP
More from News

‘Jacindamania’ set to return Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Supporters line up for selfies with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she campaigns in Auckland [Fiona Goodall/Reuters]

US civil rights groups urge census participation before deadline

The United States Census is a population count that is conducted every 10 years across the US [File: Matt Rourke/AP]

Twitter experiences brief service outage

The social media giant did not immediately say what caused the brief service outage [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

US Supreme Court hearing doubles as campaign stop for Republicans

Senator Joni Ernst used much of her time to discuss cases that affected her state, Iowa [Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP Photo]
Most Read

Trump, Biden hold duelling town halls: Live news

Trump's event is in Miami and Biden is in Philadelphia [Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP]

Convoy attack kills 14 in southwestern Pakistan

Rebels say the Pakistani government takes Balochistan's vast natural resources but gives little in return [File: John Moore/Getty Images]

‘Army for Trump’ preps poll-watching operation, raising concerns

The Trump campaign and Republicans are recruiting poll watchers, worrying voting rights activists [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Armenia, Azerbaijan battle an online war over Nagorno-Karabakh

The resumption of the decades-old conflict triggered a full-blown information war [Al Jazeera]