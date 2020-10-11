Live
News

Man shot dead at duelling Denver rallies

One person arrested as man is shot dead during rallies by left-wing and right-wing groups in Denver, police say.

A man holds up his hands as he is taken into custody after fatally shooting another man in Denver, Colorado [Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images]
A man holds up his hands as he is taken into custody after fatally shooting another man in Denver, Colorado [Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images]
11 Oct 2020

A man was fatally shot during duelling protests by left-wing and right-wing groups in downtown Denver on Saturday.

Police arrested a suspect they said worked as a private security guard.

KUSA-TV said on its website that the man arrested for the shooting was a security guard hired by the television station to provide protection to its crew.

The shooting took place in a courtyard at the Denver Art Museum during a right-wing “Patriot Rally” and a left-wing “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive”.

“The person taken into custody was the individual that we determined shot the other individual,” Denver Police Chief of Investigations Joe Montoya said.

“There was a second individual who was taken into custody in close proximity. We have determined that that individual is not involved in this incident, but they were a person of interest at the time.”

Two guns were found at the scene, Montoya said, as well as a can of pepper spray.

Montoya said police kept the two groups separated, and there were no other arrests during the competing rallies.

A photographer for the Denver Post captured an image of a man spraying a chemical agent at another man with a drawn handgun.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

South Korea concerned over North’s display of new weaponry

Military vehicles are seen during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea [North Korea's Central News Agency via Reuters]

Bangladesh mulls death penalty for rapists as protests rage

Protests erupted after a video showing the gang rape of a woman went viral in Bangladesh [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]

Northern Cyprus heads to polls amid East Med tensions

If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, a runoff is scheduled for October 18 [Birol Bebek/AFP]

Scientists investigate possible coronavirus mutation in Chile

While mutations of the virus have already been observed in other places, researchers have yet to understand what its effect on humans will be [MAM/CDC/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ushering in a new age of warfare

A military helicopter approaches a landing zone during a comprehensive joint military exercise of the air and land forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan on August 9, 2020 [Azerbaijan Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolou]

Azerbaijan says seven dead in overnight Armenian shelling: Live

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped

Protesters in Lagos call for the scrapping of the controversial police unit [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

The perils of ‘sharenting’: The parents who share too much

[Illustration by Jawahir Al Naimi/Al Jazeera]