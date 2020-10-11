Man shot dead at duelling Denver rallies

One person arrested as man is shot dead during rallies by left-wing and right-wing groups in Denver, police say.

A man was fatally shot during duelling protests by left-wing and right-wing groups in downtown Denver on Saturday.

Police arrested a suspect they said worked as a private security guard.

KUSA-TV said on its website that the man arrested for the shooting was a security guard hired by the television station to provide protection to its crew.

The shooting took place in a courtyard at the Denver Art Museum during a right-wing “Patriot Rally” and a left-wing “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive”.

“The person taken into custody was the individual that we determined shot the other individual,” Denver Police Chief of Investigations Joe Montoya said.

“There was a second individual who was taken into custody in close proximity. We have determined that that individual is not involved in this incident, but they were a person of interest at the time.”

Two guns were found at the scene, Montoya said, as well as a can of pepper spray.

Montoya said police kept the two groups separated, and there were no other arrests during the competing rallies.

A photographer for the Denver Post captured an image of a man spraying a chemical agent at another man with a drawn handgun.