Nadal wins French Open to claim record-equalling 20th Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal has defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the French Open final to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The Spanish superstar and world number two beat his Serbian opponent 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday, securing his record-improving 13th triumph at Roland Garros.

He is now tied with Federer, of Switzerland, as the player with the most men’s singles major titles.

