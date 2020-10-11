Live
News|Protests

‘We need justice’: Nigerians to keep up #EndSARS pressure

Despite disbanding of notorious police unit, activists find redeployment of its officers ‘problematic’ and vow to continue protesting.

People in Lagos take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from SARS [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
People in Lagos take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from SARS [Temilade Adelaja/Reuters]
By 
Fidelis Mbah
11 Oct 2020

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigerian protesters have promised to keep up their campaign seeking justice for victims of police brutality and an overhaul of the security apparatus, even as authorities announced the immediate disbanding of a notorious anti-robbery unit that has long been accused of grave human rights abuses.

Sparked by the alleged killing of a man by an officer in southern Nigeria, thousands of people this week took to the streets across the country to protest against police brutality and demand the complete abolition of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Many more used the #EndSARS hashtag online to share stories alleging extortion, torture, disappearances and even murders at the hands of members of the unit.

After days of angry protests, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu said in a statement on Sunday SARS had been dissolved “in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people”.

He added, however, all SARS officers would be redeployed to other police units.

‘Problematic’

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, welcomed the dissolution of the unit but said the announcement “fell short of the expectations of Nigerians”.

“Nigerians want accountability [for] those officers who have murdered, who have brutalised Nigerians,” he told Al Jazeera. “Disbanding the unit without taking sanctions against those who perpetrated these acts, it means that when they are transferred to another unit, they could replicate the same atrocities.”

Describing the redeployment of officers as “problematic”, Abuja-based lawyer Abdul Mahmud said what was needed was “root-and-branch” reform.

“The psyche of our police officers is built on working outside the law. We will continue to demand respect for the rights of citizens,” he told Al Jazeera.

“The police have to return itself to constitutionalism; step up the training of its officers and ensure that the issue of discipline of erring officers is handled transparently,” Mahmud said. “We have been on this for 10 years.”

 

Hours after the police chief’s announcement, there were reports of protesters being arrested, while a handful of demonstrators in Abuja were forcefully dislodged with water cannons by police officers.

“They are saying one thing and another thing is happening on the streets. We do not believe they have been disbanded,” Chioma Agwuebo, a protester in the capital, told Al Jazeera.

“You cannot announce that you have disbanded SARS but on the streets of Abuja my brothers and sisters are getting tear-gassed. People are getting injured, women are getting beaten up. That’s not how you disband SARS,” she said, adding that demonstrators will continue their campaign “until we see a disbandment that goes beyond a statement”.

She continued: “We need to see justice for everyone who has been killed. Who are these officers? Prosecute them.”

In his statement, Adamu said the Nigerian police force would work with human rights groups and civil society organisations to investigate cases of alleged human rights violations.

“A new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course,” he added.

‘Now they know we have a voice’

The announcement instantly sparked a flood of reactions on social media.

“The proscribing of SARS is a victory in the right direction – though this wouldn’t be the first time this has happened. However, we believe with the camaraderie exhibited by Nigerians and the silent majority, this would be the last of such an unruly unit of law enforcement,” Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said on Twitter.

 

Afrobeats star Wizkid said this was “just the beginning”.

“Now they know we have a voice! And we the youths understand the power we have. We shall continue to speak up about other pressing issues/police brutality and good governance!”

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

US: Louisiana residents continue clean-up after Hurricane Delta

Soncia King holds onto her husband Patrick King in Lake Charles [Gerald Herbert/ AP Photo]

Barrett promises to follow law ahead of US Supreme Court hearing

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court meets with US Senator Bill Cassidy (not pictured) at the US Capitol on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett is meeting with senators ahead of her confirmation hearing which is scheduled to begin on October 12, less than a month before Election Day [Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images]

Libya talks to continue as Sharara oil production resumes

The opening of the Sharara oilfield comes ahead of political talks expected to take place in Tunisia next month [File: Ismail Zitouny/Reuters]

Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens

Demonstrators attend a rally in solidarity with Belarusian opposition supporters, who hold protests to reject the presidential election results [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Most Read

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ushering in a new age of warfare

A military helicopter approaches a landing zone during a comprehensive joint military exercise of the air and land forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan on August 9, 2020 [Azerbaijan Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolou]

Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays as both sides allege attacks: Live

A woman waits for her relatives to be rescued as search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Scientists investigate possible coronavirus mutation in Chile

While mutations of the virus have already been observed in other places, researchers have yet to understand what its effect on humans will be [MAM/CDC/Handout via Reuters]

Trump says he is COVID-19 ‘immune’ as he prepares for rallies

President Donald Trump has not confirmed if he has tested negative for COVID-19 [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]