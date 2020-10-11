Live
#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has long been accused of harassment, unlawful arrests, torture and even murders.

Protesters in recent days have demanded that the police unit be dibanded [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]
11 Oct 2020

Nigeria’s police chief has announced the dissolution of a notorious anti-robbery unit following days of widespread protests against police brutality.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has long been accused of harassment, unlawful arrests, torture and even murders. Thousands of people marched across the country this week to demand it be disbanded, while #EndSARS trended online in Nigeria for several days.

In a live broadcast on Sunday, Muhammed Adamu, inspector general of police, said the unit had been abolished “with immediate effect”.

More to follow

Source : Al Jazeera
