EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

Nigeria’s police chief has announced the dissolution of a notorious anti-robbery unit following days of widespread protests against police brutality.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has long been accused of harassment, unlawful arrests, torture and even murders. Thousands of people marched across the country this week to demand it be disbanded, while #EndSARS trended online in Nigeria for several days.

In a live broadcast on Sunday, Muhammed Adamu, inspector general of police, said the unit had been abolished “with immediate effect”.

