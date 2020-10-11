EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has long been accused of harassment, unlawful arrests, torture and even murders.
Nigeria’s police chief has announced the dissolution of a notorious anti-robbery unit following days of widespread protests against police brutality.
In a live broadcast on Sunday, Muhammed Adamu, inspector general of police, said the unit had been abolished “with immediate effect”.
