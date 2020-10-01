Live
Simply 2020
News|Donald Trump

Trump to limit 2021 US refugee admissions to 15,000, a record low

Citing COVID-19, the Trump administration has advised Congress it will accept fewer than 15,000 refugees in 2021.

President Donald Trump has advised Congress his administration will set the lowest limit ever on refugee admissions to the US in fiscal year 2021 [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
President Donald Trump has advised Congress his administration will set the lowest limit ever on refugee admissions to the US in fiscal year 2021 [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
1 Oct 2020

The US State Department has notified Congress the United States anticipates resettling 15,000 refugees in the United States during the fiscal 2021 year, a record low number.

The government estimate, required by US law, is a reduction from a ceiling of 18,000 in fiscal 2020 and comes as President Donald Trump has sought to turn refugees into a political issue to help his re-election bid.

The actual number of refugees admitted by the US tends to be lower than the annual ceiling and under Trump administration policies was fewer than 11,000 in 2020, also a record low, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute.

Speaking at a campaign rally on Wednesday night, Trump warned a large crowd of supporters that his Democratic rival Joe Biden would open US borders to refugees and asylum seekers.

“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp,” Trump said to boos from his supporters in Duluth, Minnesota.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump booed refugees and shouted ‘Lock her up’ about Representative Ilhan Omar on as Trump encouraged them during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota on September 30, 2020.[Leah Millis/Reuters]
Minnesota, a key swing state in the presidential election, has the largest Somali population in the US and is home to Representative Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American who came to the US as a child under asylum and was elected to Congress in 2018.

Trump’s supporters shouted chants of “lock her up, lock her up, lock her up” directed at Omar.

Facebook announced on September 30 it had removed 15-second Trump campaign advertisements that tied the admission of refugees to coronavirus infections without basis in fact.

The advertisements had featured video images of Biden talking about border security and warned he would increase refugee admissions from Syria, Somalia and Yemen.

“We rejected these ads because we don’t allow claims that people’s physical safety, health or survival is threatened by people on the basis of their national origin or immigration status,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Sub-Saharan Africa holds more than a quarter of the world’s refugees- Trump has moved to limit refugee admission to the United States, Biden says he will increase those allowed in [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
The State Department notification cited the coronavirus pandemic as a primary reason for the reduction in refugee admissions.

“The president’s proposal for refugee resettlement in Fiscal Year 2021 reflects the administration’s continuing commitment to prioritize the safety and well-being of Americans, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the State Department said in its notice to Congress.

The Trump administration has adopted a range of policies to prevent and discourage immigration to the US, driving a sharp reduction in the number of refugees admitted. The number of refugees resettled to the US in 2016, the last year of the Obama administration, was nearly 85,000.

Meanwhile, the number of refugees worldwide has increased dramatically in the last 10 years. Nearly 80 million people have been forced from their homes by conflicts and persecution, according to the United Nations and other agencies.

Trump administration policy has been to keep refugees in camps and work to secure their return home “to rebuild their lives, their communities and their countries”, the State Department said.

Gregory Maniatis, director of the Open Society’s International Migration Initiative said in a tweet Trump has promoted “anti-refugee hysteria”.

Representatives Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, faulted the administration for failing to consult with Congress on setting the refugee ceiling before the end of the fiscal year as required by law.

“The administration’s violations will bring our refugee program to a halt, leaving thousands stranded abroad with their lives at risk,” Nadler said.

“This time, refugees – including many who served alongside our troops – will be the victims of the Trump administration’s lawless approach,” Nadler said in a statement issued September 30.

Timing of the refugee announcement is tied by a 1980 refugee law to the budget, or fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30 of the following calendar year.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

India says Pakistani shelling killed three soldiers in Kashmir

Pakistan accused Indian forces of violating a ceasefire in the region and injuring one civilian [File: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images]

Extra, extra! Google to pay publishers $1bn over 3 years for news

Google News Showcase, which allows publishers to pick and present their stories, will launch on Google News on Android devices and eventually on Apple devices [File: Arnd Wiegmann//Reuters]

American Voter: Jacqueline Beaulieu

Jacqueline Beaulieu's top election issue is climate change [Al Jazeera]

Hopes high for Sudan’s peace deal, but challenges remain

The deal could ease Sudan’s transition to civilian rule after the overthrow of military strongman Omar al-Bashir last year [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Infographic: Military arsenals of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]