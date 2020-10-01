Live
News

Lebanon, Israel agree framework for talks to end border dispute

The two neighbours have contested borders for decades, including an area on the edge of three Lebanese energy blocks.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said discussions would be held under the auspices of the United Nations [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said discussions would be held under the auspices of the United Nations [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
1 Oct 2020

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a framework for the United States-mediated talks aimed at ending a long-running dispute over borders that have been the front line of several conflicts.

Lebanon and Israel, still in a formal state of war, have contested their land and maritime borders for decades, including an area on the edge of three Lebanese offshore energy blocks. Washington has been mediating in efforts to bring the two sides to the table.

On Thursday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the framework for talks had been agreed.

“This is a framework agreement, and not a final one,” Berri told a news conference, saying discussions would be held under the auspices of the United Nations at a base near the UN-monitored boundary with Israel, known as the Blue Line.

“The United States were asked by both sides, Israel and Lebanon, to act as a mediator and facilitator to draw up the maritime borders, and it is ready to do this,” he quoted an agreement as saying.

He said the US would push for an agreement as soon as possible, but told reporters the agreement on a framework was reached prior to Washington’s move to impose sanctions on his aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, for corruption and financially enabling Hezbollah, the heavily armed group.

Israel’s energy minister confirmed that two sides would hold US-mediated talks.

Lebanon’s change of tack has come when the country is facing a crippling crisis as its economy has been crushed under a mountain of debt. The crisis was compounded by a massive port explosion that ruined a swathe of Beirut on August 4.

The issue of the maritime border is particularly sensitive due to the possible presence of hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean.

In February 2018, Lebanon signed its first contract for offshore drilling in two blocks in the Mediterranean for oil and gas with a consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek.

Lebanon in April said initial drilling in Block 4 had shown traces of gas but no commercially viable reserves.

Exploration of Block 9 has not started and is much more controversial as Israel also claims ownership over part of it.

Source : AFP, Reuters
More from News

Winter is coming: Small businesses brace for cold and COVID

Music teacher Karyn Kuhl lost half of her income when the pandemic struck. She's been making classes work outdoors in New Jersey, but worries about what will happen when colder temperatures inevitably drive families back indoors - and her income back down. [Courtesy: Karyn Kuhl/Al Jazeera]

‘You cannot lock down everybody’, Madrid tells Spanish government

Madrid has 735 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest infection rates of any region in Europe and double the national rate in the country, which has recorded 769,188 cases [File: Gabriel Bouys/AFP]

Pentagon chief heads to Algeria to boost security ties

Esper, due in the country as part of a North Africa tour, will arrive in Algiers after talks in neighbouring Tunisia, before heading to Morocco [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Infographic: Military arsenals of Armenia and Azerbaijan

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]