Live
News|Alpha Conde

Amnesty slams Guinea’s lethal protest crackdown

Rights body says Guinea has failed to hold security forces accountable for the crackdown on anti-government protests since last year.

Amnesty on Thursday urged Guinea to end impunity for its security forces [File: John Wessels/AFP]
Amnesty on Thursday urged Guinea to end impunity for its security forces [File: John Wessels/AFP]
1 Oct 2020

Guinea has failed to hold security forces accountable for the lethal crackdown on anti-government protests since last year, Amnesty International said on Thursday, ahead of this month’s presidential poll.

At least 50 people were killed during protests against President Alpha Conde between October 2019 and July 2020 in the West African state, the rights group said in a report.

At least another 70 were arrested over the same period, or held in detention incommunicado, “for only exercising their right to freedom of expression or peaceful assembly and denouncing authoritarian excesses of power”, it added.

The report comes ahead of the October 18 presidential election in Guinea, where Conde is running for a controversial third presidential term.

Mass protests against that possibility began in October last year, but the president defied opposition and pushed through a new constitution in March, allowing him to reset the two-term presidential limit to zero.

The pushback against a Conde third term was met with a violent crackdown, according to Amnesty’s 63-page report, leaving victims reluctant to seek justice for fear of reprisals.

“We spoke to devastated families who described how their children lost their lives, shot in the back, chest, head or neck,” said Samira Daoud, the NGO’s West and Central Africa Regional Director, in a statement.

Based on interviews with more than 100 people, the report also pointed to the military’s involvement in policing the protests, “in violation of national legislation”.

Among other alleged abuses, mortuaries refused to receive the bodies of people killed during protests, resulting in few official reports on demonstration deaths, the report said.

“All these human rights violations went unpunished,” Amnesty said, adding that the government failed to investigate the killings and hold the perpetrators to account.

Guinea’s security ministry, in a response to the Amnesty report seen by AFP, said the NGO had not presented a “neutral” view of events.

It added that it had “amply demonstrated its commitment to respect fundamental freedoms,” particularly on behalf of opposition activists.

Protest deaths remain a regular occurrence, however.

On Wednesday, a young man was shot dead in central Guinea during an anti-government protest, according to a police officer and a family member of the victim.

Hopes of a new political dawn flowered when Conde became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

But critics say he has increasingly veered towards authoritarianism in his second term.

Amnesty on Thursday urged Guinea to end impunity for its security forces and to cover the medical costs for injured protesters.

It also called on the international community to “continue to denounce these human rights violations and remind Guinea of its international obligations”.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

India police try to prevent march as anger grows over gang rape

Twenty-five people were arrested in connection with the unrest, according to a police information report. A witness told Reuters police wielded batons during the clashes [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

New strict social media measures enter into force in Turkey

Turkey's ruling party says the new measures aim to end insults and swearing on social media [Reuters]

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

An EU supporter waves a flag in front of parliament in London, September 30, 2020. The ninth round of trade talks between the EU and Britain have started in Brussels as the two sides continue to clash over the controversial UK internal market bill [Frank Augstein/AP]

Analysis: Trump Proud Boys remark echoes Charlottesville

Proud Boys leaders and supporters took to social media to celebrate the president's comments at the debate [File: Andrew Selsky/AP Photo] (AP)
Most Read

Infographic: Military arsenals of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Putin, Macron call for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire as deaths mount

Ethnic Armenians volunteer recruits gather at a center where they receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut [Karen Mirzoyan/AP Photo]

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

EU prepares for standoff over Turkish sanctions

Turkey's Oruc Reis was withdrawn from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that was at the heart of a summer standoff between Turkey and Greece over energy rights [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]