UK at a COVID-19 'tipping point' as a second lockdown looms: Live

The United Kingdom's government has warned that the country is at a "tipping point" on coronavirus, as London's mayor urged quick action to address the spread of the virus.

A stay-at-home order has come into effect in Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital and biggest city, closing offices and schools.

More than 30.8 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and almost 959,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 21.1 million people have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, September 21

00:48 GMT - Mexico reports 3,542 new coronavirus cases, 235 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,542 new coronavirus cases and 235 new deaths.

The number of infections officially reported in the country now stands at 697,663, while the death toll has hit at least 73,493 although the government reported recently that excess deaths hit over 120,000.

00:05 GMT - Brazil reports 16,389 new coronavirus cases, 363 deaths

Brazil's health ministry has reported 16,389 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to more than 4.52 million, though the latest numbers do not include three states.

At least 363 new deaths were also reported. Nearly 137,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, second only to the United States.

00:01 GMT - Health minister warns UK at 'tipping point'

United Kingdom Health Minister Matt Hancock has warned that the country is at a "tipping point" regarding the coronavirus.

In an interview with the BBC, Hancock said that the choice was "either that everybody follows the rules ... or we will have to take more measures" such as a possible second national lockdown.

The government has reported almost 3,900 new cases on Sunday, prompting a call by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for quick action with the situation in the capital "clearly worsening".

The UK has more than 396,000 cases and more than 41,800 deaths.

_________________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read all the key developments from yesterday (September 20) here.