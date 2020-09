Flooding is adding to the misery of the Sudanese people, who have been struggling with a steep rise in the price of food.

The inflation has also affected the provision of aid to tens of thousands of people displaced by the floods in 17 of the country's 18 states.

Prices of essential commodities like bread and sugar are rising to more than double and long queues for bread are now almost everywhere.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Khartoum, Sudan.