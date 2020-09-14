WHO sees record single-day jump in coronavirus cases: Live news

The World Health Organization has reported a record-breaking number of coronavirus cases worldwide, with at least 307,930 cases confirmed in just one day.

Victoria, the second-most populous state in Australia and the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, has reported 35 new cases - the lowest daily rise in three months.

More than 28.8 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and more than 922,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 19.5 million people have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, September 14

03:05 GMT - Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 927 to 260,355

Germany's monitor for infectious diseases has reported that the country's COVID-19 cases have gone up by 927 to 260,355.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also reported on Monday that the death toll rose by one to 9,350.

02:50 GMT - Israel to reinstate lockdown

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the country will reinstate a strict new countrywide lockdown this week amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Starting on Friday, schools, restaurants, malls and hotels among other businesses will shut down and restrictions on movement will be imposed.

The lockdown is expected to last at least three weeks, when measures may be eased depending on the rate of increase of cases and fatalities. Israel has over 155,000 cases and around 1,100 deaths.

02:01 GMT - Saudi to lift international restrictions Tuesday

Saudi Arabia's interior ministry has announced that it will partially lift restrictions on international flights beginning on Tuesday, six months after travel curbs were imposed due to the pandemic.

After January 1, Saudl will also end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport for Saudi citizens, but the exact date will be announced later in December.

According to Saudi Press Agency, non- Saudi residents with valid travel documents can enter Saudi as long as they are free of the virus.

01:42 GMT - New Zealand to lift most of coronavirus curbs on September 21

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that coronavirus restrictions across the country will be lifted on September 21, except in its biggest city of Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

Ardern said Auckland's restrictions would be reviewed next week.

01:25 GMT - Trump indoor rally plan prompts virus warning

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada despite warnings about mass gatherings [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

US President Donald Trump was due to hold his first fully indoor rally in months in the state of Nevada, but authorities warned the gathering could violate coronavirus restrictions on crowd sizes.

Indoor rallies during the pandemic have proven problematic for Trump, who was heavily criticised after one in June that was later linked to a spike in virus cases.

Plans for the rally in the Nevada city of Henderson on Sunday drew a rebuke from local authorities who noted events with more than 50 people are not allowed due to the coronavirus, according to Reuters news agency.

01:02 GMT - South Korea reports decline in new cases with 109 testing positive

South Korea's coronavirus monitoring agency reported on Monday at least 109 COVID-19 cases - the 12th straight day that infections stayed below 200.

Yonhap quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as saying that of the new cases reported, 98 were of domestic origin, with the overall total hitting 22,285.

Five more deaths were also reported, compared to three on Sunday, raising the death toll to 363.

00:45 GMT - Mexico's coronavirus deaths near 71,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported reported 4,408 new coronavirus cases and 217 additional deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 668,381 and the death toll to 70,821 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely higher than the confirmed cases, and the country has also reported over 120,000 in excess deaths in recent months.

00:10 GMT - Australia's Victoria sees lowest rise in COVID-19 cases

Victoria, the second-most populous state in Australia and the centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, has reported its lowest number of new cases in three months.

The state reported 35 new cases on Monday, and seven deaths.

Melbourne has begun to ease some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease. Residents are now allowed to spend an additional two hours outside every day, and the city's controversial overnight curfew has been shortened by one hour.

00:05 GMT - WHO reports record one-day increase in cases, up over 307,000

The World Health Organization has reported another record-breaking number of coronavirus cases, worldwide with at least 307,930 cases in just one day.

The previous record reported by WHO was 306,857 on September 6.

India, the United States and Brazil posted the highest number of cases, with India reporting over 94,300 cases on Sunday. Europe has also seen a resurgence of cases.

India, the United States and Brazil posted the highest number of cases, with India reporting over 94,300 cases on Sunday [ Divyakant Solanki/EPA]

00:01 GMT - Greece reports 207 new COVID-19 cases as it prepares to reopen schools

Greek health authorities have reported 207 new coronavirus cases including 29 infections from abroad, with three more fatalities, as the country prepares to reopen its schools on Monday.

The total cases now stand at 13,240 and 305 deaths. Of the total number of cases, about three-quarters were recorded in August, with a median age of 39. Meanwhile, among the fatalities, the average age is 78.

______________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For all the key developments from yesterday, September 13, go here.