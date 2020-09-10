US elections live news: Trump in damage control on Woodward book

US President Donald Trump to campaign in the battleground state of Michigan, Joe Biden to host virtual fundraisers, Kamala Harris in Miami, Mike Pence speaks to military cadets.

US Senate to vote on Republican coronavirus aid bill opposed by Democrats.

Trump, under attack from Biden, pushes back against political effect of Woodward book.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, September 10

10:00 ET - What we are watching today

As the fallout from President Donald Trump's quotes in Bob Woodward's new book continues, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference this morning. She will be taking questions about his comments and the impasse in negotiations with the White House and Republicans over a coronavirus aid bill.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet over lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this afternoon before heading to a campaign rally in the battleground state of Michigan, a day after his Democratic challenger Joe Biden campaigned there promoting his proposed economic policies.

Biden is off the campaign trail today and will hold a series of fundraisers virtually. His vice presidential running mate, Senator Kamala Harris and her husband will campaign in Miami, Florida this afternoon. A series of polls released in the past week show Trump and Biden neck-and-neck in Florida, a very important state.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute this afternoon.

09:30 ET - Republican coronavirus aid bill opposed by Democrats set to fail in US Senate vote

The US Senate was set to vote on Thursday on a proposed Republican bill that would provide $300bn in new coronavirus aid, a fraction of the $3 trillion Democrats insist is needed to stimulate an ailing economy and help people struggling through the pandemic. The legislation is expected to fail to garner the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate, the Reuters news agency reported.

In what could be the final vote on coronavirus relief in Congress before the November 3 presidential and congressional elections, Republicans and Democrats appear deadlocked over the next steps in responding to a virus that has killed more than 190,000 people in the US and nearly 900,000 globally.

09:00 ET - Trump is pushing back on Woodward book

Trump and the White House are battling to control the damage from journalist Bob Woodward's forthcoming book, Rage, in which Trump is quoted on downplaying the threat of the coronavirus to the American public.

The president discounted Woodward's book in remarks to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night: "He called. I didn't participate in his last one, and he does hit jobs with everybody," Trump said.

"He even did it on Obama ... So I figured, you know, let's just give it a little shot. I'll speak to him. Wasn't a big deal ... I don't know if the book is good or bad. I have no idea," Trump continued. "Probably - almost definitely won't read it because I don't have time to read it. But I gave it a little bit of a shot. Sounds like it's not going to be good," Trump said.

In a 13:02 GMT tweet on Thursday, Trump picked up a new line of criticism of Woodward that the Washington Post columnist should have published the interviews sooner to save lives.

Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn't he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn't he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

