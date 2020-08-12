Several people injured as passenger train derails in Scotland

A number of people have been seriously injured in a passenger train derailment on the east coast of Scotland.

A major incident that took place near the town of Stonehaven in the region of Aberdeenshire was declared on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Edinburgh parliament.

"Although details are still emerging I am afraid to say there are early reports of serious injuries," she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his sadness at the accident on Twitter.

"I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected," he said. "My thanks to the emergency services at the scene."

More to follow.