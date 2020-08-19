Palestinians in Gaza rally against Israel-UAE deal

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip rallied against the United States-brokered deal to normalise ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Protesters burned Israeli and US flags, trampled on posters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, and chanted "normalisation is betrayal to Jerusalem and Palestine".

The demonstrators in Gaza City also voiced support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for his rejection of President Trump's Middle East plan, which the Palestinians say unfairly favours Israel.

The protest was organised by the Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, and other factions.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, denounced the deal, and said: "Normalisation with the occupation harms us and doesn't serve us. Instead, it serves and promotes the occupation in its projects that target Palestine and the region."