Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire during West Bank clash

A Palestinian woman has died of a gunshot wound after being shot near the site of clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli troops in the illegally occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

"Dalia Ahmed Suleiman Samudi, 23, died of serious injuries sustained by bullets from the occupation forces," the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement on Friday, using the term used by Palestinian officials to refer to the Israeli army.

Palestinian security sources said that clashes between young Palestinian men and Israeli forces erupted overnight from Thursday near the city of Jenin in the north of the West Bank.

An Israeli army spokesman said a riot erupted while troops were operating in Jenin.

"Palestinians fired live fire, hurled rocks and explosive devices towards the troops. The troops responded with riot dispersal means," the spokesman said, denying that the soldiers had used live ammunition.

Residents said Palestinians had not used guns. They said people were throwing stones at Israeli forces that raided the area.

The Palestinian health ministry said Samudi was in her home when she was hit by a live round which wounded her. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died in intensive care.

The Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Mahmoud al-Sa'adi said that the Israeli forces opened fire on the ambulance that was trying to reach to Samudi's house, with two bullets penetrating the vehicle, news agency WAFA reported.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza - besieged since 2007 - during the six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967. Numerous United Nations resolutions in the years since have declared Israel's occupation illegal.

The Palestinian Authority exerts sovereignty on limited parts of the occupied West Bank, but the Israeli army routinely enters the Palestinian-controlled areas for raids and searches.

Palestinian leaders want the territories to be part of their future state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, while Israel considers the entire city of Jerusalem to be its capital.