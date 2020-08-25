Manchester United's Harry Maguire found guilty of assault

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault and handed a 21-month suspended sentence following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Two other defendants - including Maguire's brother, Joe - were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences, court officials in Greece said on Tuesday.

The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.

Maguire was withdrawn from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark, England manager Gareth Southgate announced after the verdict.

The 27-year-old had been arrested in Mykonos on Thursday after a run-in with police.

He was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult. Maguire had pleaded innocent to the charges, and said on Tuesday that he would appeal against the judgement.

Yannis Paradeisis, a lawyer assisting with the prosecution and representing four police officers who were allegedly assaulted in the brawl, told The Associated Press news agency that he was disappointed by Maguire's behaviour.

"He is a role model to young people and a sportsman. That is not the way to behave," he said.

"The officers I was representing were just doing their job. We have not heard an apology from Mr Maguire or the other two defendants ... The whole thing could have ended with an apology."