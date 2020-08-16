France, South Korea see resurgence of coronavirus cases: Live

France is to propose that masks be worn in workspaces as it grapples with a rebound in coronavirus cases that rose again in the past 24 hours to more than 3,000 - marking a post-lockdown high for the fourth day in a row. The UK has imposed a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from France.

South Korea's new coronavirus cases jumped to 279 on Sunday, topping the 200 level for the first time in five months, due mainly to sporadic local infections in the greater Seoul area.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that stringent coronavirus regulations would be eased on Monday as the country's infection rate falls.

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 21.35 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, while more than 13.36 million people have recovered. Almost 769,000 people have died.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, August 16

01:49 GMT - New coronavirus cases soar to 279 in South Korea

South Korea's new coronavirus cases jumped to 279 on Sunday, topping the 200 level for the first time in five months, due mainly to sporadic local infections in the greater Seoul area, according to Yonhap news agency.

The additional cases of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the country's total caseload to 15,318, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the new cases, 267 were local transmissions.

There were no additional fatalities reported, keeping the death toll at 305. The fatality rate was 1.99 percent.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 13,910, up nine from the previous day.

01:10 GMT - Brazil registers 41,576 new coronavirus cases and 709 deaths

Brazil has registered 41,576 cases and 709 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, Reuters news agency reported quoting the health ministry.

Overall, the country now has 107,232 deaths and 3,317,096 confirmed cases.

00:30 GMT - Trinidad and Tobago ramps up measures against coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago's government will implement tougher measures aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus after the number of infections increased in August, the prime minister has announced.

The Caribbean nation registered a jump in COVID-19 cases in August after a gradual rise in July, and has now recorded 474 cases and 10 fatalities, according to Reuters News Agency.

"Given how the virus has been behaving in other populations worldwide ... we expect that we will be able to control the level of infection in a situation where our parallel (health) system would be able to cope," Prime Minister Keith Rowley told reporters.

The new measures, which will go into effect on Monday and last 28 days, include the closure of beaches and places of worship, as well as a ban on dining at restaurants and bars.

00:05 GMT - France plans masks at work amid coronavirus resurgence

France is to propose that masks be worn in shared workspaces as the country grapples with a rebound in coronavirus cases that rose again in the past 24 hours to more than 3,000, according to Reuters News Agency.

The health ministry reported 3,310 new coronavirus infections, marking a post-lockdown high for the fourth day in a row.

The number of clusters being investigated increased by 17 to 252, it said in a website update.

The resurgence prompted the UK to impose a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from France, and led the authorities in Paris to expand zones in the capital in which wearing a mask is mandatory outdoors.

__________________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For all the key developments from yesterday, August 15, go here.