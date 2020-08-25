Flooded streets, submerged cars as rain causes havoc in Karachi

Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged 1,000 houses across Pakistan, while another spell of heavy rain lashed the port city of Karachi.

Streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in Karachi.

Videos and photos shared on social media by residents in Karachi showed submerged cars and motorcycles and water entering houses and buildings, wreaking havoc in the country's most populous city.

"Every year the rain shows us that Karachi needs better infrastructure planning.... even hospitals such as Agha Khan are suffering... God help us all!," one Twitter user said.

Every year the rain shows us that Karachi needs better infrastructure planning.... even hospitals such as Agha Khan are suffering... God help us all! #KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/TeIXue4IXV — Asim Jofa (@asimjofa) August 25, 2020

If this image from Karachi doesn't shake you to your core, there's something very very wrong with you. pic.twitter.com/9BIWf4IHyx — Ell_Enn (@ell_enn) August 25, 2020

At least three children were killed in rain-related incidents in the city on Tuesday, local newspaper Dawn reported, citing rescue workers and police.

The rains are expected to continue this week in Karachi, where Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month sent troops to help local authorities in pumping out rainwater from inundated residential areas.

I. I. Chundrigar

Road Karachi main jahan sary banks k head office hen sheme for Sindh government 👎👎👎#KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/UhR0s3Ozay — Biz E-Commerce (@biz_commerce) August 25, 2020

Of the total of the rain-related casualties in Pakistan, 31 were reported in the southern Sindh province, while 23 people died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the country's national disaster management agency.

It added that 15 deaths were reported in southwestern Balochistan province and eight in Punjab province.

Thirteen more people died elsewhere in northern Pakistan, including three in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The monsoon season runs from July through September.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism over poor planning.