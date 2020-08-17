The Beirut historical buildings at risk of collapse

Al Jazeera visits historic neighbourhoods in the Lebanese capital that have been devastated by the port explosion.

by

    At least 60 historic structures are at risk of collapse in Beirut after the explosion that tore through the city nearly two weeks ago.

    Old homes, museums, and religious sites are among the buildings damaged.

    A group called Save Beirut’s Heritage has been working to preserve old buildings in the city for years, fighting against a wave of demolitions to make way for high-rises.

    They are calling once again for efforts to safeguard Beirut’s heritage, both the historical buildings and cultural life.

    Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

