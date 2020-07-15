Qatar releases match schedule for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The match schedule has been released for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The format is now in place but there is plenty of work left to do before the tournament gets under way in 858 days - both in terms of construction and getting teams qualified in a world struggling to cope with a pandemic.

The schedule has been designed to reduce the effect on the European football season, and organisers hope the tournament will act as a global celebration of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera's David Stokes reports.