Qatar releases match schedule for 2022 FIFA World Cup

It has been designed to reduce the effect on the European football season, and organisers hope the tournament will act as a global celebration of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

    The match schedule has been released for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

    The format is now in place but there is plenty of work left to do before the tournament gets under way in 858 days - both in terms of construction and getting teams qualified in a world struggling to cope with a pandemic.

    The schedule has been designed to reduce the effect on the European football season, and organisers hope the tournament will act as a global celebration of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

    Al Jazeera's David Stokes reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Chief Allan Adam on being beaten by police and Indigenous rights

    Chief Allan Adam on being beaten by police and Indigenous rights

    The chief discusses the legacy of residential schools, making deals with the oil industry and the need for new treaties.

    Nuclear Gulf: Experts sound the alarm over UAE nuclear reactors

    Nuclear Gulf: Experts sound the alarm over UAE nuclear reactors

    From environmental disaster to a nuclear arms race, experts warn of layers of risks surrounding Barakah nuclear plant.

    Analysis: The Asia-Pacific arms race has taken an ominous turn

    Analysis: The Asia-Pacific arms race has taken an ominous turn

    As China increases its military might and trust in US alliances erode, Australia and Japan are going on the offensive.