NY Times columnist quits, cites bullying over her centrist views

A staff writer and editor for the most prominent newspaper in the United States, The New York Times, resigned on Tuesday alleging that she has been bullied by her colleagues and subjected to a hostile work environment because her views are not aligned with the prevailing progressive orthodoxy at the newspaper.

In a scathing resignation letter to Times publisher AG Sulzberger, writer Bari Weiss said she joined the paper's opinions section with "gratitude and optimism" three years ago as part of an effort to bring in the voices of centrists and conservatives and others "who would not naturally think of The Times as their home".

The reason for the effort, she said, was the paper's failure to anticipate the outcome of the 2016 election and its lack of understanding about the country it purports to cover.

Dear @bariweiss - thank you for your courage, your voice and never ceasing to challenge us and make us think. You are an incredible role model!https://t.co/KFTI247PYG pic.twitter.com/IxT4dWpryM — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 14, 2020

"But the lessons that ought to have followed the election - lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society - have not been learned," she said.

"Instead, a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn't a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else," she added.

The Bari Weiss resignation letter has so much wrong with it, but what stands out is the claim "centrists" are discriminated against.



Centrists? They're the majority at @nytopinion!



There are no pro-Bernie, pro-Palestinian or - dare I say it - pro-Trump columnists at the paper. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 14, 2020

Weiss, a political centrist, said she is the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with her views. She said she has been called a "Nazi and a racist" by co-workers, and frequently belittled on company-wide messaging platforms in full view of the paper's editors. She said co-workers insist that she needs to be "rooted out" if the newspaper is to be "inclusive".

"I do not understand how you have allowed this kind of behavior to go on inside your company in full view of the paper's entire staff and the public," she wrote to Sulzberger.

"Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery."

The New York Times was once a great paper. Not anymore. It is now held hostage by a small group of censorship terrorists. Yesterday they hounded out James Bennet and today it is Bari Weiss who must leave. Who is next? — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) July 14, 2020

Weiss's departure follows the resignation last month of editorial page editor James Bennet, who recruited her to the newspaper. Bennet was forced out after publishing an opinion article by US Senator Tom Cotton advocating the use of military force against anti-racism protests that turned violent in some US cities. Black staffers at the newspaper said the Republican senator's article put them in physical danger.

In her resignation latter, Weiss lamented that opinion articles that would have been published without controversy only two years ago can now get writers and editors fired. She said intellectual curiosity is now a liability for people who write for the newspaper as a "new McCarthyism" takes over.

"If a person's ideology is in keeping with the new orthodoxy, they and their work remain unscrutinised," she said. "Everyone else lives in fear of the digital thunderdome. Online venom is excused so long as it is directed at the proper targets.

If someone like @bariweiss feels like she can’t do her best work at the @nytimes they should make some real changes over there. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 14, 2020

"All this bodes ill, especially for independent-minded young writers and editors paying close attention to what they'll have to do to advance in their careers," Weiss wrote.

"Rule One: Speak your mind at your own peril," she added. "Rule Two: Never risk commissioning a story that goes against the narrative. Rule Three: Never believe an editor or publisher who urges you to go against the grain. Eventually, the publisher will cave to the mob, the editor will get fired or reassigned, and you'll be hung out to dry."