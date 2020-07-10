Live: Mexico, South Africa post record rise in coronavirus cases

Italy has banned entry to people coming from 13 countries that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections.

The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in northwest Syria, aid workers have said.

Greek authorities say they are ready to re-impose public and travel restrictions next week, warning that safety guidance for the coronavirus is being frequently ignored.

More than 12.2 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, and more than 553,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.7 million patients have recovered.

Friday, July 10

02:21 GMT - Algeria tightens travel restrictions

Algeria will reimpose travel restrictions on Friday and increase testing in a bid to stop a rise in coronavirus infections, the government said.

Under the measure, citizens will be barred from traveling to and from 29 provinces including the capital, Algiers, for a week starting on Friday, the government said in a statement.

The authorities last month eased restrictions, shortening a curfew to 8 pm to 5 am from 7 pm to 7 am in those provinces and ending it in the remaining 19.

02:12 GMT - Venezuelan socialist party leader tests positive

Diosdado Cabello, leader of the Venezuelan socialist party, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabello is considered the second-most powerful person in Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro and made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he is isolated, getting treatment and will overcome the illness.

"We will win!" he wrote in conclusion.

Diosdado Cabello gestures during a rally commemorating the 31st anniversary of a deadly popular revolt in Caracas on February 27, 2020 [File: Federico Parra/AFP]

01:24 GMT - Singaporeans begin voting with masks and gloves

Wearing masks and gloves, Singaporeans began casting their ballots under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is pushing the city-state's economy towards its deepest recession and has made concerns over jobs the focus of the election.

"I think it's ok to vote during a pandemic because the conditions aren't that severe at this point and all necessary precautions are being taken," said Malini Nathan, 42, a communications executive.

"Issues I am concerned about are healthcare, job security and retirement," Nathan said.

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob (in green) joins a queue of voters at a polling station in Singapore [Edgar Su/Reuters]

Citizens have each been given a recommended voting window.

Wearing masks is compulsory in public. And voters are expected to spend no more than five minutes in a polling station, where they will self-scan identity cards, sanitise their hands and pull on disposable gloves before receiving a ballot paper.

COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine cannot vote, but a mobile polling team will bring the ballot box to the rooms of Singaporeans who have recently returned from overseas and are being isolated at hotels.

A relative helps a voter put on plastic gloves, as part of preventive measures against COVID-19 at a Singapore polling station [Edgar Su/ Reuters]

Voters sanitise their hands at a polling station during Singapore's general election [Edgar Su/ Reuters]

Sample counts are expected soon after the close of polls at 8 pm (1200 GMT) with final results due in the early hours of Saturday.

In power since independence in 1965, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is expected to carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to another comfortable victory.

01:08 GMT - Bolsonaro 'in good health' after positive test

Another update on the Brazilian president - Jair Bolsonaro's press office is saying he is in good health after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

"President Jair Bolsonaro, diagnosed with COVID-19 on (July) 7, is getting on well, without complications," the statement says.

"He is in good health and continues to be monitored routinely by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic."

00:54 GMT - Bolsonaro again urges reopening for Brazil

Two days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Bolsonaro repeated his view that the looming economic crisis from the pandemic is more dangerous than the virus for Brazil.

In an online broadcast from the presidential residence, the Brazilian president said mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business. "Otherwise the consequences will be harmful for Brazil," he said.

00:40 GMT - South Africa reports highest daily rise in new infections

South Africa announced on Thursday its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 13,674.

Africa's most developed country is now a hot spot in the global pandemic with 238,339 total confirmed cases. Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, is home to more than a third of the total cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa could run out of available hospital beds within the month.

00:18 GMT - Mexico posts record single-day rise in cases

Mexico on Thursday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 7,280 cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 282,283, health ministry data showed.

The country also recorded 730 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 33,526.

Mexico's previous one-day record was posted a day earlier on Wednesday, when 6,995 new cases were registered.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

