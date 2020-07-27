Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists have begun a full and comprehensive ceasefire in a new bid to try and end years of hostilities in the war-torn country's east.

The truce, which came into force at midnight on Monday, had been agreed last week by negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The Ukrainian army said an order had been issued to comply with a "full and comprehensive ceasefire".

Representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine's east said no violations had been registered so far.

Under the terms of the agreement, the use of any weapons, including small arms, is prohibited.

Since the conflict broke out between Kyiv forces and pro-Moscow separatists in 2014, there have been numerous attempts to end the fighting but those ceasefires never held long enough to pave the way for peace talks.

Deadly conflict

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss the ceasefire agreement and steps to end the war.

Putin stressed the importance of implementing a peace deal agreed in Minsk, Belarus, in 2015, the Kremlin said.

Ukraine has been fighting separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far.

Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Moscow of supporting separatists with troops and arms, a claim the Kremlin has always denied.

Four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine seek the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the restoration of Kyiv's control over its borders, wider autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the holding of local elections.