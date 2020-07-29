Floods kill at least 14 people in Yemen after days of heavy rain

A slow-moving area of thundery downpours has led to widespread flooding across parts of western Yemen and surrounding areas around the southern end of the Red Sea.

The heavy rains, which began late last week, have triggered flash floods which have so far killed at least 14 people, according to local officials.

The western province of Hodeidah has been hit the hardest, with 13 deaths and more than 35 houses destroyed in three districts.

In the war-torn country's south, the International Committee of the Red Cross said some 33,000 people living in camps for displaced people had lost their tents and belongings due to the floods, which also damaged power lines and destroyed crops.

The flooding also affected the capital, Sanaa, and caused extensive damage to more than 90 houses in the historical city of Shibam, which is entirely made of mud. Residents and local officials have appealed to the international community for help to prevent the city from collapsing.

This comes in the middle of the county's rainy season which runs from May to September. However, the rains have been unusually heavy this year.