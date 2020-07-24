Disney delays blockbuster films due to COVID-19 pandemic

US entertainment giant Walt Disney has postponed the release of major blockbuster films, citing the closure of theatres and production delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company on Thursday said the debut of its movie Mulan, scheduled on August 21 in the United States, was pushed back indefinitely. Disney also delayed the next film instalments from two of its biggest franchises, Avatar and Star Wars, by one year as the rapidly-spreading virus has disrupted production.

The Avatar sequel is now set to debut in theatres in December 2022, and the 10th episode of Star Wars in December 2023.

"It's become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis," a Disney representative said in a statement.

"Today that means pausing our release plans for 'Mulan' as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world."

James Cameron, Avatar director, screenwriter and co-producer, said on Twitter the coronavirus had delayed live-action filming in New Zealand, and that special effects work in Los Angeles had yet to restart - forcing the postponement of the film's release.

The Mulan delay follows Warner Bros decision to postpone the August release of Christopher Nolan sci-fi thriller Tenet. The two films were seen as theatres' best chance to salvage part of the lucrative summer season amid the pandemic.

Separately on Thursday, AMC and Cineworld movie theatre chains pushed back the reopening date for their US venues to at least mid-August from the end of July.

The coronavirus pandemic, that has infected more than four million people in the US and killed 144,000, has hit every sector of the country's entertainment industry.

Amid the lockdowns, theatres and cinemas have been forced shut and artists left out of work. Production of new films is also being hamstrung by physical distancing requirements.

In the state of California, the home of Hollywood, a growing number of actors, directors and writers are streaming new theatre works online to earn money and stay connected with their audiences.

The pandemic is also forcing Hollywood executives to rethink their strategies, with blockbuster films possibly being released first outside of the US and mid-budget movies going online, the Financial Times reported.

Other planned Disney releases are also seeing delays, such as The New Mutants film, in the X-Men franchise - now slated for the end of August - along with a David Copperfield movie. The French Dispatch, by director Wes Anderson, which was previously set to debut on October 16, has been postponed to an unspecified date.

Disney had decided in early April to push back a dozen of Marvel films, including Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson.

That is now scheduled to come out on November 6, forcing all the other films in the franchise to shift back.

Following Black Widow - the next Walt Disney Studios film set to hit screens - comes Soul, Pixar's new animated feature under the Disney banner, slated for November 20.