At least four civilians killed by Kabul roadside bomb

At least four civilians have been killed and four wounded by a roadside bomb in the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, officials said.

All eight were in a car when the vehicle hit the roadside bomb in the district of Surobi on Tuesday, said Ferdaws Faramarz, Kabul police spokesman.

The local governor, Gohar Khan Baburi, said five people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed and 11 wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing but the district official blamed the Taliban, claiming it had placed the bomb to target a military convoy.

Also on Tuesday, three civilians and an intelligence officer were wounded in southern Kandahar province when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

The Taliban has stepped up attacks across Afghanistan, including in Kabul, targeting Afghan forces.

The surge comes despite the group's signing of a peace deal with the US in February in Qatar. That deal was intended to pave the way for an end to decades of war in the country.

On Monday, the Taliban launched a complex attack on an intelligence compound in northern Afghanistan that began with a suicide bombing and was followed by hours-long clashes.

At least 11 members of the intelligence agency were killed and 63 people were wounded, including civilians.