The American Civil War epic, Gone with the Wind, has been removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, as protests against racism force entertainment companies to reassess their offerings.

The film was made in 1939 and won multiple Oscars, including Hattie McDaniel’s, the first awarded to an African American,

But it has been criticised for its portrayal of Black slaves and their white owners during the 1860s.

Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela reports.