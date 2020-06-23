Two Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli aerial attacks: State media

At least two Syrian soldiers have been killed and four others wounded in Israeli missile attacks on southern and eastern Syria, according to state media.

State news agency SANA cited a military source as saying on Tuesday "several hostile missiles were fired at our military positions in Kababej", near Deir Az Zor, and in the al-Sukhna region.

"At the same time, one of our military positions was targeted near the town of Salkhad in the southern city of Sweida, resulting in the death of two martyrs and the wounding of four other soldiers," the source added.

The attacks, which hit at approximately 9:17pm local time, also caused material damages, SANA reported.

No further details were provided and there was no comment by the Israeli army.

Israel has in the past acknowledged carrying out dozens of air raids in war-torn Syria over the years, most of them aimed at alleged Iranian weapons shipments believed to be bound for Hezbollah, which fights alongside Syrian government forces.

In recent months, Israeli officials have expressed concerns that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision-guided missiles.

Last month, an Israeli air attack on a military position near Masyaf wounded six soldiers and destroyed several buildings, SANA reported.

Regional intelligence sources say Israel's attacks on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran's extensive military power without triggering a significant increase in hostilities.

Israeli defence officials have said in recent weeks that their country would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy armed fighters, Tehran has expanded its presence.