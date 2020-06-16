South Korea says North blew up liaison office as tensions rise

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office building on Tuesday just north of the tense Korean border, South Korea has said.

Seoul's Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49pm local time (05:49 GMT) Tuesday.

South Korean media reported that an explosion was heard and smoke could be seen over Kaesong.

A South Korean military source told Reuters news agency that there were signs of the impending demolition earlier in the day, and South Korean military officials watched live surveillance imagery of the building as it was blown up.

In recent days, Pyongyang has made several threats against Seoul, and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018, if defector groups there continue with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets across the border.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea's military had also threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under inter-Korean peace agreements as the country continued to dial up pressure on rival South Korea.

The joint liaison office in Kaesong Industrial Complex was set up in 2018 to facilitate activities between the rival Koreas [Yonhap via Reuters]

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said it is reviewing a ruling party recommendation to advance into unspecified border areas that had been demilitarised under agreements with the South, which would "turn the front line into a fortress."

Several defector-led groups have been sending leaflets, together with food, one-dollar bills, mini radios and USB sticks containing South Korean dramas and news, over the border and have said they will continue with their planned campaign this week despite the North Korean threats and South Korea saying it will take legal action.

The leaflets usually carry messages critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Some analysts say North Korea appears to be using the leaflet issue as an excuse to increase pressure on South Korea amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

"The leaflets are an excuse or justification to raise the ante, manufacture a crisis, and bully Seoul to get what it wants," said Duyeon Kim, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, a Belgium-based independent non-profit organisation.

On Saturday, Kim Yo Jong, who serves as a senior official of the ruling Workers' Party and is Kim's sister, said she ordered the military to prepare for unspecified "next action".

South Korea said the defector groups' actions increase cross-border tensions, pose risks to residents living near the border and cause environmental damage.

On Monday, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in urged Pyongyang to keep peace agreements reached by the two leaders and return to dialogue.