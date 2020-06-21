Somalia: At least seven killed in two bomb attacks

At least seven people have died in two separate bomb attacks in Somalia in the last 24 hours, police and military officers said on Sunday.

In the first incident, two bombs planted in front of the home of a military official in the town of Wanlaweyn, 90km (56 miles) northwest of the capital Mogadishu, exploded late on Saturday, killing four people, including soldiers and civilians.

No group has claimed responsibility. Such attacks are common in Somalia, where armed group al-Shabab has been waging a 12-year campaign to topple the central government.

"First we heard a blast at the house. Guards and residents came to find out what caused the blast and then a second blast went off," Mohamed Nur, a police officer, told Reuters news agency from Wanlaweyn on Sunday.

In the second incident, three fighters in a car carried out a suicide bomb attack at a military checkpoint in Bacadweyn town in central Somalia's Galmudug state on Sunday.

Soldiers shot at the vehicle after orders to stop were ignored.

Three soldiers died, and two others were wounded, according to Major Abdullahi Ahmed, a military officer in the nearby town of Galkayo.

"We are horrified this morning to witness a suicide car bomb. Government forces are a target, but such attacks will not spare civilians," Hassan Nur, a resident of Bacadweyn, told Reuters.