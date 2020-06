China has agreed to delay repayments of debts to cash-strapped African nations like Senegal, struggling in the face of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Senegal's government - which is more than $1bn in debt to Beijing - has given Chinese companies deep-sea fishing licences.

The move has drawn criticism from local fishermen and environmentalists who say the waters are already overfished.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar.