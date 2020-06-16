India says three soldiers killed in Ladakh 'face-off' with China

Three Indian army personnel, including a commanding officer, have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said.

The incident on Monday night follows weeks of rising tensions and the deployment of thousands of extra troops from both sides in the region.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Indian army spokesman said in a statement.

"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," said the statement.

Meanwhile, China accused India of crossing a "disputed border" between the two countries, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border line twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".

The Indian army said on Tuesday senior military officials from both sides were meeting to calm the situation.

More details to follow.