Donald Trump-like rock attracts visitors in southern Turkey

An ancient rock formation in southern Turkey that has been likened to the silhouette of US President Donald Trump has recently attracted visitors and sparked interest on social media.

After images of the partly bare rock in the Turkish town of Silifke, in Mersin province, were widely circulated on social media, many locals visited and took photographs with the formation, local media reported on Tuesday.

Photographed from the side, the rocky structure appears to resemble the features of the US president, including his jawline, nose, lips and hair.

Mustafa Kaya, headman of the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood, said the rock became popular after Trump was elected in 2016.

"This silhouette has been around for years. Our people have been seeing it constantly. However, after Trump became president, everyone likened this figure to Trump. We also liken it," Kaya was quoted as saying by the Turkish website Son Dakika.

One Twitter user joked: "Mr. President, nature in Turkey has painted you on rocks".

Mr. President, nature in Turkey has painted you on rocks.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/etoVS394e9 — H.Oğuz Eken (@royalbahce) June 23, 2020

Another also drew a comparison with the Mount Rushmore sculpture in South Dakota, US, which depicts four former US presidents.