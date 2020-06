In Bangladesh, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs because of the pandemic and have been forced to leave the capital, where they worked.

Many have simply run out of money and have no other choice but to return to their home villages.

The Bangladeshi government has announced billions of dollars in stimulus packages, but analysts say things will only stabilise when businesses are running as normal.

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh.