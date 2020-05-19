South Sudan's Riek Machar, wife test positive for coronavirus

'A number of his office staff and bodyguards' have also been infected, his office said in a Facebook post.

    The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South Sudan in April [File: Samir Bol/Reuters]
    Riek Machar, South Sudan's former rebel leader and its first vice president, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

    Machar's wife, Minister of Defence Angelina Teny, and "a number of his office staff and bodyguards" have also been infected, according to a statement posted on Monday on the office's Facebook page and attributed to press secretary James Gatdek Dak.

    Machar "has issued a public statement declaring that he is found positive, and from today will self-quarantine in his residence for the next 14 days", it said.

    South Sudan, which is emerging from a devastating six-year civil war, has so far recorded 339 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, according to the latest figures from the health ministry, also released on Monday.

    Though the number is relatively low, aid agencies are sounding the alarm over a sharp rise in cases in recent days.

    Cases among displaced

    Last week, officials announced two cases in a camp of about 30,000 displaced people who have been seeking United Nations protection in the capital Juba since 2013.

    A case has also been confirmed in a similar camp in northern Bentiu, home to almost 120,000 people.

    The country continues to be gripped by humanitarian emergency and hunger, even after Machar and President Salva Kiir - the main rivals in the civil war - formed a unity government in February.

    The two men remain deadlocked on key issues such as the control of regional states.

