Spain and Greece are looking to reopen for tourism this summer but across Europe, the entire sector is preparing for a tough season.

While some restrictions are being eased, it is expected to take until 2021 for the number of foreign visitors to rebound.

The French government has yet to decide when borders, hotels, restaurants and cafes will fully reopen. Last week the prime minister announced a tourism rescue plan worth more than $19bn.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Paris.