Coronavirus cases in Africa surpass 50,000

Africa has now reported more than 50,000 cases of coronavirus across the continent, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The continent has reported 51,698 cases and 2,012 deaths so far, while 17,590 have recovered from the illness.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, with 7,808 people infected. Egypt follows with 7,588, while Morocco has reported 5,408 cases and Algeria has 4,997, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The mountainous kingdom of Lesotho, which is completely surrounded by South Africa, is the only African country that has not reported a single case of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 476 people in Algeria, 469 in Egypt, and 183 in Morocco.

Community spread

The World Health Organization is worried by the community spread of the new coronavirus in a significant number of West African countries, the regional head of the organisation said on Thursday.

More than 3.766 million cases have been reported across the world, with the death toll nearing 264,000. More than 1.2 million people have recovered.

A number of countries have issued targeted lockdowns in some major cities, as well as dusk-to-dawn curfews and restrictions on travel, but have stopped short of nationwide lockdowns as in most European countries and South Africa.

Several African countries have lifted the partial lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, but the ban on gatherings is still in place.

While educational facilities remain closed in most African countries, businesses have been allowed to operate conditionally.